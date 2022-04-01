Moe's Rolls Out New Spicy Chicken Offering

Available now until May 29, Moe’s will have a spicy chicken offering that is made with a secret kicked-up house-made sauce that can be added as a protein to any burrito, bowl, taco, quesadilla, or stack.
Taste the heat of Spicy Chicken with a BOGO deal for you and a friend. Here’s how:
- Use promo code "SPICYBOGO" for a buy-one, get-one offering.
- Offer valid for Moe Rewards Members for online, in-app or in-restaurant orders 4/1/22-4/30/22.
- Order must contain two adult entrées to redeem BOGO. Free item must be of equal or lesser value to qualify.
- One time use per promotional period per guest. One reward per purchase. Cannot be combined with any other offers, promotions, or discounts. Must apply reward at checkout. Taxes and $.35 service fee apply.
- Kid’s entrées, kid’s meals and meal kits are not included in the BOGO promotion.
- Valid only for purchases at participating locations. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.
