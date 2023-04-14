Moe's Sets Opening Date for Bay City, Michigan

“Welcome to Moe’s!” will soon be heard in Bay City, Michigan, when Moe’s Southwest Grill opens its doors at 906 N. Euclid Ave. Bay City, MI 48706 at 10:30 a.m. on April 21. To celebrate its grand opening, Bay City Moe’s is running a Free Burritos for a Year giveaway to the first 50 fans in line. This entitles winners to one free burrito or bowl per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Guests can also participate in a corn hole contest and try their luck at the prize wheel to win various prizes. Additionally, Byram Moe’s will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on opening day with the Chamber of Commerce.

Bay City Moe’s offers a variety of ways for fans to dine, including dine-in, pickup station and delivery.

“My family has been in the restaurant franchise business for over 55 years. I discovered Moe’s and knew it would be a great fit for our family and the Bay City community,” says franchise partner David Bell. “We look forward to celebrating with the locals and rolling the best burritos in town.”

The Bay City restaurant will be open daily 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.