Moe's Sets Opening Date for Byram, Mississippi, Location

“Welcome to Moe’s!” will be heard in Byram, MS when Moe’s Southwest Grill celebrates its recent opening at 5806 Terry Road Suite A Byram, MS 39272 at 10:15 a.m. on February 8. In celebration of its recent grand opening, Byram Moe’s is running a Free Burritos for a Year giveaway to the first 50 fans in line. This entitles winners to one free burrito or bowl per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Guests can also try their luck at the prize wheel to win various prizes. Additionally, Byram Moe’s will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:15 a.m. with the Chamber of Commerce.

Byram Moe’s offers a variety of ways for fans to dine, including dine-in, pickup station, drive thru and delivery.

“We are excited to celebrate the recent opening of our third Moe’s location in the great town of Byram,” says Stephanie Zinke from JJB Tacos LLC. “We look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant and sharing many meals together!”

The Byram restaurant is open daily 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.