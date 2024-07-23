GoTo Foods, the parent company of Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill, and Schlotzsky’s, announced the expansion of Moe’s Southwest Grill into Arizona with a five-unit franchise agreement that will bring locations to the greater Phoenix area.

Behind the deal are serial entrepreneurs and father-son team, Tony and Namit Mangat. The duo has worked together in a variety of industries including real estate, construction, and trucking. After seeking to expand and diversify their portfolio, they turned to GoTo Foods as a company with iconic and industry-leading food and beverage concepts. With the chance to debut Moe’s Southwest Grill in Arizona, the Mangats jumped at the opportunity to be the first to develop the brand in the Valley of the Sun.

“As proud Arizona residents, my son and I are excited for the opportunity to be the first to bring Moe’s Southwest Grill to the state,” said Tony Mangat. “We’ve wanted to make the jump into the fast casual space for a while, and with GoTo Foods we know that we are partnering with a growing and sustainable concept that will continue to allow us to build our portfolio as a father-son team.”

Namit is completing his college education at Arizona State University, where he is studying business administration, alongside training for the 2028 Summer Olympics, specializing in field hockey. With ongoing mentorship from his father and discipline learned from his sport, Namit is eager to step into this entrepreneurial role in an industry he’s passionate about.

The Mangats are set to open their first location at Pebble Creek Marketplace, Ste 170 in Goodyear in September. Target markets for additional locations include Buckeye, Glendale and Peoria, among others. All five restaurants are projected to be open and operating over the next five years.

“These development efforts contribute to the incredible growth and momentum of the Moe’s Southwest Grill brand,” said Brian Krause, Chief Development Officer, GoTo Foods. “Opening in Arizona marks a major milestone for our brand and company. With the Mangat family’s involvement in this development, this expansion solidifies our strong presence in the state and opens new opportunities for growth and innovation in the market.”

Since its inception, Moe’s Southwest Grill has been committed to offering a unique dining experience that celebrates the spirit of originality and creativity. The brand is dedicated to helping franchisees achieve strong unit economics and sustainable growth through ongoing support and strategic enhancements. As a member of the GoTo Foods family, Moe’s Southwest Grill benefits from a wealth of industry expertise and resources, positioning it as a dynamic player in the competitive fast-casual landscape.