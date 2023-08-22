Moe’s Southwest Grill Headed to Brandon, Mississippi, on August 25

“Welcome to Moe’s” will soon be heard in Brandon, Mississippi, when Moe’s Southwest Grill opens its doors at 316 Stribling Lane Suite B Brandon, MS 39042 at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 25.

To celebrate its grand opening, Brandon Moe’s is running a Free Burritos for a Year giveaway to the first 40 fans in line. This entitles winners to one free burrito or bowl per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Fans can also try their luck at the prize wheel to win various prizes. Additionally, Brandon Moe’s will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on opening day with the Chamber of Commerce.

Brandon Moe’s offers a variety of ways for fans to dine, including dine-in, outdoor seating, pickup station, curbside pickup, drive thru and delivery.

“We are thrilled to open our newest Moe’s Southwest Grill in the vibrant community of Brandon,” says franchisee, Michael Quinn. “We look forward to celebrating with the locals and rolling the best burritos in town.”

The Brandon restaurant's lobby will welcome guests daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., while the drive-thru will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Moe’s has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. And if you download the Moe’s app we’ll send a free cup of queso your way just for signing up. Plus, you’ll get a free burrito on your birthday! With the Moe’s app, you can also earn rewards to redeem on your favorite menu items, order ahead and receive exclusive alerts and specials.