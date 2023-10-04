Moe’s Southwest Grill to Open in Centerville, Ohio, on October 6

“Welcome to Moe’s!” will soon be heard in Centerville, Ohio, when Moe’s Southwest Grill opens its doors at 990 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Suite B, 45458 at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 6. To celebrate, the first 50 fans in line will receive Free Burritos for a Year. This entitles winners to one free burrito or bowl per week for 52 consecutive weeks.

Centerville Moe’s offers a variety of ways for fans to dine, including dine-in, pickup station and delivery.

“The wait is over, our Moe's Southwest Grill on Miamisburg Centerville Road opens on October 6,” says Jacob Mulvey, Owner and Operator. “We have been hard at work creating a great spot for the families and folks of Centerville. Expect tasty food, warm smiles and an all-around fun time. We cannot wait to welcome you all to Moe’s.”

The Centerville restaurant will welcome guests Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Moe’s has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. And if you download the Moe’s app we’ll send a free cup of queso your way just for signing up! Plus, you’ll get a free burrito on your birthday! With the Moe’s app, you can also earn rewards to redeem on your favorite menu items, order ahead and receive exclusive alerts and specials.