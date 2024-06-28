“Welcome to Moe’s!” will soon be heard in Four Corners, Florida when Moe’s Southwest Grill opens its doors at 890 US Hwy 27, Clermont, FL, 34714 at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5. To celebrate its grand opening, the first 50 fans in line will each receive Burritos on Us for One Year. This entitles winners to one burrito or bowl on us per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Additionally, fans can try their luck at the prize wheel to win various prizes.

Four Corners Moe’s offers a variety of ways for fans to dine, including dine-in, pickup window, and catering.

“We are thrilled to open our first Moe’s Southwest Grill in the vibrant community of Four Corners,” says franchisee Parth Patel. “We look forward to celebrating with the locals and rolling the best burritos in town.”

The Four Corners restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 352-227-3529 or visit the Moe’s Southwest Grill website.

Moe’s has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. And if you download the Moe’s app we’ll send a free cup of queso your way just for signing up. Plus, you’ll get a free burrito on your birthday. With the Moe’s app, you can also earn rewards to redeem on your favorite menu items, order ahead and receive exclusive alerts and specials.