Moe’s Southwest Grill is giving away a free side of queso with purchase of any entrée on May 5th! Even better – with Cinco de Mayo falling on a Monday, Moe Rewards members can still enjoy the Moe Monday offer (a burrito or bowl for $7.99, including chips and salsa), meaning they can stack this free queso offer with even more savings. The Moe’s celebrations don’t end there – the first 20 guests to visit participating Moe’s locations on May 5th will score a free Moe’s T-shirt!