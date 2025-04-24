Moe’s Southwest Grill is giving away a free side of queso with purchase of any entrée on May 5th! Even better – with Cinco de Mayo falling on a Monday, Moe Rewards members can still enjoy the Moe Monday offer (a burrito or bowl for $7.99, including chips and salsa), meaning they can stack this free queso offer with even more savings. The Moe’s celebrations don’t end there – the first 20 guests to visit participating Moe’s locations on May 5th will score a free Moe’s T-shirt!
Smoothie King Shows Strong Growth in First Quarter
Smoothie King, the world’s largest smoothie brand, announced its Q1 2025 business update today, showcasing another strong quarter of growth with 13 new store openings and 20 new store commitments added to its development pipeline. This marks the 15th consecutive quarter of securing 20 or more store commitments, reinforcing the brand’s consistent growth and the […]
Scooter’s Coffee Beefs Up Beverage Innovation for the Summer
The summer menu at Scooter’s Coffee is all about giving customers more (and s’more) of what they want through an expanded line of Red Bull Infusions, the long-awaited launch of our new XL blended drinks, and the return of s’mores favorites! Elevate your Red Bull experience through six new exciting flavor combinations. All six feature […]
Ben’s Soft Pretzels to Partner with Nonprofit Tunnels to Towers for National Pretzel Day
In celebration of National Pretzel Day, April 26th, Ben’s Soft Pretzels, the beloved purveyor of warm, doughy delights, is teaming up once with Tunnel to Towers, an organization dedicated to supporting first responders and military heroes. On April 26th, guests that visit any participating Ben’s Soft Pretzels location and will experience the best way to celebrate national pretzel […]
Krispy Krunchy Chicken Opens in Montana
Krispy Krunchy Chicken, one of the fastest growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business, is now open in Montana, achieving a presence in all 48 contiguous United States and meeting the nation’s need for ridiculously good, Cajun-spiced fried chicken from coast to coast. The brand, which is operated in more than 3200 locations, […]
City Barbeque Turns National BBQ Month Into Month-Long Fan Fest
City Barbeque is celebrating National Barbecue Month in true pitmaster fashion, offering fans a month of flavorful deals and surprise giveaways that turn every visit into a chance to win. Just in time for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduation season, guests who come in for the big month-long celebration will get access to gift card […]
Just Poké Forges Partnership with Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
Just Poké, the award-winning, delicious, healthy, and sustainable PNW poké chain, announced today an exciting partnership with Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade, introducing their signature fresh-pressed lemonade, craft acai bowls, and superfood smoothies to the Pacific Northwest. This collaboration unites two brands committed to sustainability, health-conscious offerings, high-quality ingredients, and a love of the Hawaiian Islands. Founded […]
Birdcall Opens at Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Morrison, Colorado
Birdcall – the Denver-based craft chicken brand known for all-natural chicken, award-winning sandwiches, and more – is now serving guests at one of the world’s most legendary venues: Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Located near the south entrance ramp, Birdcall will be open for every show throughout the 2025 season – offering the venue’s more than 1.7 […]
