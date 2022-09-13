Moe's Unveils Limited-Edition Queso Container

Moe’s Southwest Grill is giving cheese lovers a new way to enjoy their beloved queso anytime, anywhere. The quick-service restaurant known for their bold and flavorful Southwestern fare is unveiling the limited-edition “Queso Incognito,” a portable speaker-shaped container that keeps their liquid gold undetectable—so they don’t have to share. Sneak your queso into restaurants, movie theaters, or even family dinner (sorry, Mom). Moe Rewards members can enter to win one of three limited-edition Queso Incognito and accompanying Liquid Gold Queso Card, unlocking a flood of queso for the remainder of 2022.

“Our three-cheese queso—fondly referred to as ‘liquid gold’ by our fans—is a Moe’s staple, and we think something this iconic deserves to be celebrated,” says Tory Bartlett, Chief Brand Officer at Moe’s Southwest Grill. “This year, we’ve gone bigger than ever before to give our most loyal queso enthusiasts a chance to enjoy their favorite treat, wherever and whenever. We’re excited to kick off the queso festivities and to give our customers more of what they’re craving.”

Enter to Win a Steady Stream of Queso Every Day and Queso Incognito

On September 20, Moe Rewards members can enter to win the limited-edition Queso Incognito and the exclusive Liquid Gold – The Queso Card by scanning their Moe Rewards app in-store or by signing into their Moe Rewards account for online orders, or by commenting on the giveaway social post on Moe’s Instagram or Facebook.1

Grand Prize Winners of the Queso Incognito Giveaway will receive the exclusive portable “speaker” and a Queso Gold card which gives them an abundance of queso for the rest of the year2. For context, that’s more than three kegs of beer.

Moe Rewards members who aim for Liquid Gold can also fulfill their queso obsession through the September 20th giveaway with a chance to win free queso for a year.3 Six hundred lucky winners will receive the new, bigger side of queso once a week for a full year.

Sign up for Moe’s free Moe Rewards program by downloading the app available on the App store and Google Play. New members will instantly receive a free side of queso upon sign up.

Free Queso Day - September 20, 2022

Moe’s will offer a free side of queso - no purchase necessary - to all customers who visit one of 650+ participating restaurants nationwide on September 20—National Queso Day. Online purchasers must purchase at least one entree per person thru Moe Rewards to redeem the offer online or in the Moe Rewards app.4