Mokas Coffee & Eatery, known for its expertly roasted coffee, freshly baked pastries, and delicious breakfast and lunch offerings, recently announced that hospitality and franchising industry veteran Scott Redler is transitioning from President to Board Member. This move reflects a strategic planned leadership evolution as the brand prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary in November and enters a new chapter of national expansion.

Redler is best known as the co-founder of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, an iconic burger chain that grew from a single location in 2002 to one of the most successful restaurant brands to ever come out of Wichita. A respected leader in franchising and operations and former Chair of the National Restaurant Association, Redler helped Freddy’s grow to 400 locations in 36 states before selling the brand in 2021. In early 2024, he brought that same magic to Mokas to help develop and launch the brand’s franchise system as President.

Over the past 18 months, he has worked closely with the Mokas team to build strong internal systems, optimize operations, and lay the foundation for franchise growth. Under his direction, the brand signed its first franchisee, Christian Coleman, who will be opening his first location in Olathe in Q2 of 2026. Now in a strategic advisory role, Redler will continue to play a critical part in the brand’s future as it grows into key markets like Kansas City and Phoenix.

“When I joined the team, the brand already had a great culture, strong values, and reputation of local success, and just needed a foundation for growth,” said Redler. “My goal was to put the right systems in place to get the brand ready to scale, and we’ve now achieved this mission. Transitioning to the board will allow me to stay involved, assisting new leadership and supporting the franchisees who will carry Mokas into its next era.”

With Redler moving into an advisory board position, Jason Ingermanson, CEO and Founder of JRI Hospitality group, Mokas’ parent company, has assumed the role of President. JRI Hospitality group has been instrumental in the brand’s evolution, helping it rebrand from a small coffee shop to a fast-casual full dining experience. Ingermanson’s relationship with Redler began in 2008 when he became a Freddy’s franchisee, and he has since grown into the brand’s largest operator with more than 85 locations across 15 states. As President of Mokas Coffee & Eatery, he will continue to oversee operations while leading the brand’s expansion strategy into its milestone 20th year.

“Scott’s leadership and decades of experience has been invaluable,” said Ingermanson. “He helped us translate a strong local concept into a scalable national opportunity, and I’m excited to continue the momentum he helped create. With his continued support and a strong leadership team in place, we’re ready to expand while staying true to our roots.”

Established in 2005, Mokas Coffee & Eatery offers a variety of everyday favorites including in-house roasted coffee, smoothies, energy drinks, and pastries to breakfast and lunch wraps, sandwiches, soups, and salads. Each item on their menu is fresh and always prepared in-house. With four corporate-owned locations operating in Salina, Colby, two in Wichita, KS, and three more under development in Wichita and Hays, KS, the brand recently launched its franchise opportunity and is actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to join the Mokas family.