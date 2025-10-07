Mokas Coffee & Eatery, known for its expertly roasted coffee, freshly baked pastries, and delicious breakfast and lunch offerings, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of its first franchise location ahead of the brand’s 20th anniversary this November. The expansion will be led by entrepreneur and hospitality veteran Coleman, who recently signed a six-unit agreement to bring Mokas to Johnson, Douglas, and Shawnee counties. The first location is slated to open in Olathe in March 2026.

Coleman launched his career in professional tennis, beginning at the prestigious BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, where he oversaw VIP operations, sponsorships, and hospitality for one of the world’s largest tournaments. He later made history as the youngest professional Tournament Director in tennis, an experience that sharpened his ability to deliver world-class guest experiences.

“I’ve always been driven to create experiences that bring people together,” said Coleman. “Mokas stood out because it offers the best of both worlds—a specialty coffee shop and an eatery. That combination is rare in this space and a real advantage for franchise owners.”

Coleman is also the Founder & President of Midwest Restaurant Group and brings a diverse entrepreneurial background to the hospitality space. He co-founded Sunnyland Kansas Farm, an 80-acre organic farm, and developed a 20,000-square-foot industrial hemp drying facility in Newton, Kansas, where he designed the world’s first high-producing, zero-waste hemp dryer/separator.

“What impressed me most was the Mokas leadership team’s dedication to building a strong brand and delivering an exceptional guest experience,” Coleman added. “I’m excited to join the team and bring that same focus on quality, collaboration, and community to my locations.”

Coleman has secured development rights across the Kansas City metro, Lawrence, and Topeka. Each of his six locations will prioritize community engagement, with plans to partner with schools, sports leagues, and local organizations.

“Christian embodies the entrepreneurial, hospitality-driven mindset we look for in franchisees,” said Jason Ingermanson, President of Mokas Coffee & Eatery and CEO of JRI Hospitality. “Signing our first franchisee ahead of our 20th anniversary is a historic milestone for Mokas, and Christian sets the standard for how we’ll grow across the Midwest.”

Established in 2005, Mokas Coffee & Eatery offers a variety of everyday favorites including in-house roasted coffee, smoothies, energy drinks, and pastries to breakfast and lunch wraps, sandwiches, soups, and salads. Each item on their menu is fresh and always prepared in-house. With four corporate-owned locations operating in Salina, Colby, two in Wichita, KS, and three more under development in Wichita and Hays, KS, the brand recently launched its franchise opportunity and is actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to join the Mokas family.