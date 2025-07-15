Mokas Coffee & Eatery, known for its expertly roasted coffee, freshly baked pastries, and delicious breakfast and lunch offerings, has unveiled franchise development plans to bring their quality roast coffee and inviting, versatile dining experience to audiences nationwide.

Mokas takes pride in roasting its own coffee beans and crafting every drink and meal fresh to order. The brand’s passion for coffee and food, as well as a quality guest experience, is evident in every detail, from sourcing and site selection to the cozy, inviting aesthetic of each Mokas.

With four corporate-owned locations operating in Salina, Colby, two in Wichita, KS, and three more under development in Wichita and Hays, KS, the brand recently launched its franchise opportunity and is actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to join the Mokas family. This announcement comes just in time for the brand’s 20th anniversary in business. The brand is eyeing sunny areas like Kansas City (Missouri and Kansas) and the Phoenix DMA (Scottsdale, Glendale, Gilbert) to bring its variety of quality, handcrafted food and drinks.

Coffee culture is thriving nationwide, with growing demand for cold beverages, food of premium quality, and all-day eatery-style options. Mokas stands out by staying true to its roots and prioritizing consistency and a customer-first mindset. Mokas fosters a positive, loyalty-driven culture that’s easy to recruit for and even easier to retain.

“It’s been an incredible two decades serving fresh flavors and shared moments to our local communities,” said Jason Ingermanson, CEO of JRI Hospitality and President of Mokas Coffee & Eatery. “Growing Mokas throughout the U.S. has always been a longstanding goal, so when we realized that the time was right, we hit the ground running. People tend to go to one place for their coffee ritual, and another place for their breakfast time; we want Mokas to be right at the intersection of being the go-to concept for both great drinks and great food.”

The first franchisee owned-and-operated locations will be overseen by Christian Coleman. Coleman has secured territorial rights to key counties in Kansas, including Johnson, Douglas, and Shawnee, which encompass parts of the Kansas City metro area, as well as Lawrence and Topeka. The brand estimates that Coleman’s first store, located in Olathe, will be up and running by Spring 2026.

Mokas is part of the JRI Hospitality group, which has been instrumental in the brand’s evolution. Since opening its first Mokas Coffee in Salina in 2005, Mokas has rebranded from a small coffee shop to Mokas Coffee & Eatery, a fast-casual dining experience boasting multiple locations across Kansas and into Arizona.

With 20 years of operational success, Mokas isn’t an experimental startup. It’s a seasoned brand that has taken the time to perfect its systems, menu, and guest experience—launching franchising only after building a model that’s ready to scale.

Mokas supports franchisees with tools that enhance both efficiency and customer engagement. From a newly launched mobile app with integrated rewards to DOMO data analytics and a data-driven decision (DDD) model, franchisees are equipped to run smart, streamlined operations. Franchisees also benefit from diversified income opportunities through a growing catering program that drives additional revenue from events, office orders, and community partnerships.

“We are thrilled to welcome our first franchisee, Christian Coleman, and look forward to the continued growth and success of the Mokas brand together,” Ingermanson continued. “While fresh, our franchise opportunity is strong. We remain committed to providing top-quality coffee, fresh food made in-house, and outstanding, welcoming service as we continue to grow throughout Kansas and beyond.”

Established in 2005, Mokas Coffee & Eatery offers a variety of everyday favorites including in-house roasted coffee, smoothies, energy drinks, and pastries to breakfast and lunch wraps, sandwiches, soups, and salads. Each item on their menu is fresh and always prepared in-house.