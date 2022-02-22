Mom's Touch Opens Second U.S. Unit in Long Beach, California

Mom’s Touch, a specialty chicken chain famous for its fried creations and, just like Mom, never compromises on quality, announces it is now serving its amazing chicken sandwiches, saucy wings and crispy chicken fingers in Long Beach, Calif. Located in Harding Plaza on the corner of Atlantic Ave. and E. Harding St., the new Long Beach location, and the second Mom’s Touch restaurant to open in Southern California, features a drive-thru – an added convenience for guests clamoring for the brand’s uniquely tasty menu items. Following the highly successful U.S. launch in Gardena last summer, Mom’s Touch is making it even easier for Southland residents and visitors alike to experience the unique menu of fried chicken favorites first popularized in South Korea nearly 25 years ago – eventually expanding to over 1,300 locations throughout Asia.

“Just like Mom wants what’s best for you, so do we. At Mom’s Touch, we have set high standards on quality and service. Rather than taking shortcuts to save a cost and time, we take those extra steps and invest in the best equipment, people, processes and ingredients, like buttery brioche buns from our exclusive baker, to ensure our guests have the best chicken and sandwich experience possible,” says Mike Lee, Director of Marketing & Finance at Mom’s Touch. “We’re firm believers that you should eat what makes you happy, and at Mom’s Touch that’s the only kind of food we serve…all in a warm and welcoming environment!”

To celebrate the Long Beach opening, Mom’s Touch is offering an array of special deals following the grand opening. All deals outlined below are available exclusively at the new Long Beach location.

February 21-24: Kicking it off with “Sandwich Week,” guests can enjoy ‘Buy One, Get One’ on all Mom’s Touch sandwiches.

February 28 – March 3: The following week, Mom’s Touch will celebrate “Chicken Fingers Week” where guests will receive two (2) free chicken fingers with the purchase of any entrée.

March 7 – 10: “Wing Week” will round the trio of promotions when guests can enjoy two (2) free Mom’s Original wings with the purchase of any entrée.

Mom’s Touch does things differently, like using only fresh, never frozen chicken, vacuum-sealed tumbling for ultimate seasoning to begin its unique 24-hour marinating process, and hand-dipping each piece of chicken in a proprietary wet batter for an extra thick crunch. And the menu may seem simple, but it’s packed with fresh ingredients and bold flavors that would make Mom proud. From three signature fried chicken sandwiches to zesty chicken fingers and outrageously delicious wings in a variety of flavorful sauces, such as Fuego, Cheesy Onion and Apple Zing, all items are prepared in house and made to order for maximum freshness. Having perfected the quintessential comfort food that you can taste, smell and see, Mom’s Touch Chicken & Sandwiches is truly unlike anything else out there.

Lee continues, “We are thrilled to join the Long Beach community and invite locals to experience for themselves what makes the Mom’s Touch concept so special, and we’re confident they’ll understand why it’s become the most popular chicken chain in Asia. At the heart of Mom’s Touch is a deep sense of care – for our customers and for the food we serve – and we’re looking forward to forming lasting relationships with our new guests who we know will appreciate the authenticity and uniqueness of our delicious fried chicken creations.”