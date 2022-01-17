Mongolian Concepts Promotes Lori Cominsky to VP of Operations and Training

Mongolian Concepts, the powerhouse management group behind three renowned create-your-own bowl brands — Genghis Grill, FlatTop Grill and bd’s Mongolian Grill — has promoted industry vet Lori Cominsky to Vice President of Operations and Training. She’ll play a pivotal role in the continued success and growth of the Mongolian Concepts brands.

“We are thrilled about the new leadership team we’re putting together, and what this means for Mongolian Concepts,” says Gregg Majewski, CEO of Mongolian Concepts. “2022 is going to be a great year for us as we put our best foot forward and provide our guests a phenomenal dining experience. Lori has already made a significant impact over the past nine months and will continue to make progress with the franchise system, our overall guests experience as well as our targeted expansion efforts and strategy execution.”

Cominsky joined Mongolian Concepts in March of 2021 and has done such an exceptional job filling the role as vice president of operations, that she has been promoted to lead training, as well. Since joining, Lori has specifically worked to reinvigorate the bd’s Mongolian Grill brand, leading store remodels, upgrading culinary offerings and ingredients and rolling out an extensive menu refresh.

Lori Cominsky is uniquely qualified for the role, with decades of operations experience in the industry. She previously led operations services for Chicago-based Roti Modern Mediterranean and more recently was Vice President of Operations for Protein Bar and Kitchen. In her role she will lead store-level service initiatives, new store openings, new training systems rollouts, as well as sales building and profitability efforts for all brands in the Mongolian Concepts portfolio.

“Mongolian Concepts is in an incredible position for growth,” says Cominsky. “The brands have a great foundation and I look forward to building and leading successful teams and bringing each guest has an amazing experience.”

Genghis Grill, FlatTop Grill and bd’s Mongolian each offer fans broad appeal and cater to various flavor preferences and dietary lifestyles. As each brand emphasizes brand reimagining, heightened guest service, improved food quality and even more operational excellence and the overall interactive experience will maintain its high-quality.