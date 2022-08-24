Mongolian Concepts Taps Jason Levinson as Vice President of Technology

Mongolian Concepts, the management group behind three renowned fresh bowl brands — Genghis Grill, Flat Top Grill and BD’s Mongolian Grill — has hired Jason Levinson as Vice President of Technology. He will leverage the latest in technology to enhance the brand’s digital strategy and drive growth across all three brands.

“Jason brings a multi-faceted approach to technology and digital innovation and his experience and expertise will help expand our brand’s potential,” says Gregg Majewski, CEO of Mongolian Concepts. “His knowledge in the restaurant industry gives him the unique ability to see what operators need from digital platforms and how best to improve upon our existing technology. We’re excited to see the new ideas Jason will bring to the table and establish long-term, ambitious goals for the brand.”

In this new role, Levinson will work closely with the executive team to formulate digital strategy and improve upon the technological support offered to operators. With the brand currently rolling out new loyalty programs and mobile applications, he will work to best leverage these platforms for future success and continue providing the latest technology available for further digital optimization. Levinson formerly led technology for Chicago-based Giordano’s Pizza and Florida-based First Watch Restaurant. He has over two decades of experience with both large and mid-sized restaurant brands, which makes him the perfect fit for the rapidly growing restaurant group.

“Other than my love for bowls, I’ve always had a passion for the restaurant industry and technology. Working with a company focused on expansion that also has a desire to leverage technology was my key driver to coming on board at Mongolian Concepts,” adds Levinson. “I’m looking forward to capitalizing on that excitement while providing the best support possible to operators.”

Genghis Grill, FlatTop Grill and bd’s Mongolian each offer fans broad appeal and cater to various flavor preferences and dietary lifestyles. As each brand emphasizes brand reimagining, heightened guest service, improved food quality and even more operational excellence, the overall guests experience will maintain its high-quality interactive experience.