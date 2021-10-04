Monster Tacos Return to Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box announced today the return of the brand’s famous Monster Tacos. After a long hiatus, the fan favorite can now be purchased while supplies last at locations systemwide through Halloween. Jack in the Box’s Monster Tacos are a larger size of its classic crunchy tacos and feature two slices of American cheese, shredded lettuce and taco sauce.

Many of Jack in the Box’s guests have been howling for the return of the Monster Tacos for some time. With the assistance of select superfans and mega influencers, Jack in the Box is bringing back its famous Monster Tacos on none other than National Taco Day (October 4). To celebrate the relaunch, Jack in the Box created the one and only Trick or Feast Halloween event at Columbia Mills – a haunted textile factory in Los Angeles that has served as the set for horror films like “Saw.” Capitalizing on the venue and its connection to “Saw,” Jack in the Box asked its fans to “play a game” and participants had to decipher clues and navigated unexpected frightening moments that ultimately gave away the big secret…the Monster Tacos are back!

“As a burger brand known best for its tacos, we wanted to give our fans what they’ve been asking us for. Because they were such a huge part of why we brought this product back, we knew we had to give them an opportunity to play a major role in the return and to truly be part of the experience. Plus, since Halloween is Jack Box’s favorite holiday, we knew we had to do it the right way and scare them just a little,” says Jack in the Box CMO Ryan Ostrom. “Jack in the Box is known for its late night category ownership and with Halloween right around the corner, we wanted to bring the Monster Tacos back in a spooky way that felt authentic to the brand. We’re excited to say the Monster Tacos are back for a limited time and we look forward to seeing our guests enjoying them at our restaurants.”

Jack in the Box’s Monster Tacos are two for $3.00 with a purchase. They can be bought in-store, via delivery or through the Jack in the Box mobile app. Guests that download the app will automatically enroll in the brand’s new loyalty program, The Jack Pack, and will receive 25 percent off their next in-app purchase.