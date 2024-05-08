MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes (MOOYAH) announced the arrival of two thrilling additions to its menu, flavor-packed Loaded Fries and a new shake flavor, Banana Cream Pie.

Launching May 6, MOOYAH’s Loaded Fries feature the brand’s fan-favorite house-made fries, piled high and smothered in creamy, melted queso, fiery jalapenos and savory bacon bits. The Loaded Fries take the fry game to a new level as the ultimate indulgence, perfect for anyone craving a satisfying and flavorful snack.

“We’re always looking for ways to innovate and delight our guests with unique flavor experiences, and we’re ecstatic that the new Loaded Fries and new shake flavor, Banana Cream Pie, brings a fun spin to our beloved menu,” says Sarah Morris, VP of Marketing. “These new menu offerings showcase our dedication to providing the best-tasting, highest-quality food that keeps our guests coming back for more. We can’t wait for our fans to try these new items.”

In addition to the Loaded Fries, the new shake flavor, Banana Cream Pie, is set to captivate taste buds with its blend of creamy sweetness and a hint of crunch, reminiscent of the classic Southern dessert. Crafted with banana flavoring, graham cracker crumbles and 100% real vanilla ice cream, this shake promises to be a fan-favorite treat for all ages.

Don’t miss out on the chance to indulge in these delicious offerings! Visit your nearest MOOYAH location starting May 6 to try the Loaded Fries and new shake flavor, Banana Cream Pie.