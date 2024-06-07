MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (MOOYAH), the Texas-born fast-casual burger concept known for the best-tasting burgers in America, announced the grand opening of a new location in Fontana on June 26th. The Fontana location, located at 16155 Sierra Lakes Parkway, Suite 100, marks the tenth MOOYAH location in California and the fifth in the Los Angeles metroplex. The new location will be owned by local resident and entrepreneur, Sunny Dhanju.

“We first experienced MOOYAH as customers, and it immediately captured our attention — the more we learned about the franchise, the more we were drawn to the opportunity,” said Dhanju, a skilled entrepreneur with a background in restaurant ownership, owning and operating four Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations. “From the Certified Angus Beef to the house-made buns and hand-cut fries, the quality of the food is unlike any other. Plus, the menu is designed for the ultimate level of customization, so every guest can get their meal exactly how they want it. We can’t wait for Fontana residents to try the best-tasting burger in town and are eager to share all that MOOYAH has to offer.”

To commemorate the opening of Fontana’s newest burger destination, MOOYAH is inviting local guests to celebrate with the chance to win free MOOYAH for a year. Five lucky guests who scan their MOOYAH Rewards App on grand opening day will be randomly chosen to win.

“We’re thrilled to expand MOOYAH’s presence into Fontana alongside Sunny,” said Doug Willmarth, President of MOOYAH. “The passion he has for the brand, combined with his experience in restaurant operations, will allow him to make a splash in San Bernardino County. The Fontana team is exactly what we need to help us raise the game for burgers, fries and shakes, and be a true partner to the local community.”

MOOYAH in Fontana will be open 11:00 am to 9:00 pm Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 am to 10:00 pm Friday and Saturday.