MOOYAH Burgers Adds Mocha Oreo Cookie Shake for Limited Time

The dog days of summer may be in full swing, but MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is keeping guests refreshed and energized with a new fan favorite.

From Aug. 1 to Sept. 11, fans of the popular best-burger brand can prepare to enjoy their next go-to favorite afternoon pick-me-up, the Mocha OREO Cookie Shake – featuring a perfect blend of vanilla ice cream with OREO Cookies, coffee and Hershey's Chocolate. This ridiculicious, chocolatey masterpiece will be available at all MOOYAH locations starting at $5.49 for a Little MOO and $6.99 for a Big MOO. It’s the perfect summer treat, and to top it off, all MOOYAH shakes are half-off on Mondays through Fridays between 2-5 p.m. through Labor Day at participating locations.

“We love shakes and this new shake is literally out of this world,” said MOOYAH’s Vice President of Marketing Sarah Beddoe. “MOOYAH’s Mocha OREO Cookie Shake is a perfect treat any time of day, but it’s especially perfect for happy hour with friends. It’s hard to believe school season is soon upon us, and we hope this offers a refreshing after-school treat once kids head back. Our Shake Happy Hour just got that much sweeter!”

Committed to offering the freshest, finest foods, MOOYAH offers an elevated burger experience for all dietary preferences, serving never-frozen, 100% Certified Angus Beef, all-natural turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, each of which is fully customizable. Guests can choose from five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, pickles, fried onion strings, jalapeños, sautéed mushrooms and an array of sauces among other top-tier fixings.