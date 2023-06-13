MOOYAH Burgers Brings Back the Campfire Burger and S'mores Shake

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the 90-plus-unit best burger brand, is bringing back a fan-favorite burger and shake for summer. The Campfire Burger and S’mores Shake pairing, which was launched as an LTO in previous years, is a nod to the outdoorsy fun and has consistently placed in the top burgers and shakes offered by MOOYAH. After its May 29 return, the Campfire Burger will be added to the Burger Hall of ‘Dang!’, and the S’mores Shake will be available through September 4.

As the weather heats up and more people are spending time camping and enjoying the outdoors, a MOOYAH Campfire Burger and S’mores Shake is the perfect way to round out the day with delicious, nostalgic flavors. The Campfire Burger sandwiches a quarter-pound Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, housemade campfire sauce with hints of hickory smoke and crunchy, housemade potato chip toppings in a MOOYAH signature, baked-in-house bun. After its May 29 return, the Campfire Burger will be inducted into the Burger Hall of ‘Dang!’, making it available through online ordering and in-store guests in the know.

Its perfect pair, the S’mores Shake, combines rich vanilla ice cream with mallo créme, chocolate flakes, graham cracker crumbs and Hershey’s Chocolate syrup for a s’more-in-a-cup effect. After 8pm, this shake will be half off at participating locations to celebrate the best after dark nature of the campfire theme.

“The Campfire Burger and our S’mores Shake were first introduced in 2020 and immediately topped the charts as a major hit. Since then, daily, we receive emails and DM’s asking for them to both be brought back. We have received thousands of heartfelt letters from our fans and are excited to bring these two back for the summer” explains Sarah Beddoe, Vice President of Marketing at MOOYAH.

As an additional layer of summer fun, MOOYAH has partnered with YETI to outfit a few lucky fans with the perfect outdoor camping gear. Most of the gear is part of the YETI limited edition Rescue Red collection and is the perfect way to amplify time around the campfire with friends and family.

“Summer is all about creating memorable experiences with friends and family, and bringing YETI to the experience makes them more special.” Beddoe adds.