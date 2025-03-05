MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (MOOYAH), the Texas-born fast-casual burger concept known for serving America’s best burgers, is making its Missouri debut with a grand opening in O’Fallon on March 14. Ahead of the official launch, the restaurant will host a soft opening on February 24, giving the community an exclusive first taste of its mouthwatering burgers, hand-cut fries, and real ice cream shakes. Local entrepreneur Mark Notz will own and operate the new restaurant located in the centrally located Frontier Plaza.

“Bringing the very first MOOYAH to Missouri is an incredible honor, and I couldn’t be more eager to introduce O’Fallon to a burger experience like no other,” said Notz, a seasoned restaurant operator. “MOOYAH isn’t just about serving great burgers—it’s about creating a welcoming place where families and friends can gather over high-quality, fresh ingredients. Beyond our ingredients, we offer endless ways to customize, from vegetarian options to gluten-free buns, ensuring everyone can enjoy their perfect meal. We can’t wait to welcome the community and become a go-to dining destination.”

To commemorate the opening of O’Fallon’s newest burger destination, MOOYAH is inviting the community to celebrate the grand opening on March 14. Guests can enjoy a special offer of free fries with the purchase of any burger, available both online and in-store for this day only.

“The opening of our first Missouri location in O’Fallon marks an exciting milestone for MOOYAH,” said Gary Lisenbee, VP of Development and Operations Services. “Expanding into a new state is always a big step, and we’re confident that Mark will set the standard for MOOYAH in Missouri. Their dedication to quality and hospitality aligns perfectly with our brand, and we look forward to seeing O’Fallon embrace our signature burgers, fries, and shakes.”

MOOYAH will also be giving away exclusive merchandise, including T-shirts and sweatshirts, along with coupons while supplies last. Guests who download and scan their MOOYAH Rewards App on grand opening day will be automatically entered into a special giveaway for a chance to win Free MOOYAH for a Year. A total of 15 winners will be selected—10 on the grand opening day and one additional winner each week for the following five weeks. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to be part of O’Fallon’s newest burger destination!

MOOYAH in O’Fallon will be open 11 am to 9 pm Sunday through Thursday and 11 am to 10 pm Friday and Saturday.