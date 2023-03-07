MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shake Unveils Froot Loops Shake for Limited Time

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the 90-plus-unit best-burger franchise, is partnering with Kellogg’s for a limited time only Froot Loops shake available March 6 through May 28 — just in time for National Cereal Day on March 7. And that’s not all. The brand is excited to introduce the Hot Bacon Jam combining heat, sweet and savory all in one burger that’s sure to become a fan favorite.

Appealing to adults and kids alike, the tasty Froot Loops shake includes 100% real ice cream, strawberry puree and, of course, Kellogg's famous Froot Loops. The mouthwatering Hot Bacon Jam burger features juicy quarter-pound Certified Angus Beef smashed with grilled jalapeños, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and hot bacon jam on a signature baked in-house bun. MOOYAH is so confident in its taste and appeal, they added it to their special Burger Hall of ‘Dang!’ line-up available only online and in-store for guests in the know.

“Both of these offerings were created with our guests in mind, and we are so excited about our partnership with Kellogg’s as well as our all-new Hot Bacon Jam burger,” says Sarah Beddoe, MOOYAH Vice President of Marketing. “It is our intention to keep partnerships like this and exciting menu additions coming all year long.”

The story behind these items was simple. MOOYAH wanted undeniable flavor to meet its unmatched quality to create two insanely delicious products that it knows guests will enjoy. MOOYAH is also thrilled to partner with Kellogg’s on this launch to offer a product featuring cereal guests know and love.

“We’re delighted to partner with MOOYAH and bring the iconic bright colors and fruity taste of Froot Loops to make this exciting new menu item even sweeter,” adds Ivonne Valdes-Balsinde, Marketing Director, Breakfast Category, Kellogg’s Away From Home. “We know Froot Loops fans of all ages will love this combination as much as we do!”

The Froot Loops shake starts at $5.49 for Little MOO and $6.99 for Big MOO as well as an extra $3.79 for kids meal upgrade to a shake. The Hot Bacon Jam starts at $8.99.