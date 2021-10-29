MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Headed to Las Vegas

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Las Vegas. The restaurant, opening in early 2022 will be located at 7080 North Durango Drive, Suite 150. The Las Vegas opening marks the first of three MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes restaurants for Franchise Owner Josh Aighobahi.

After a short career as an accountant, he switched gears and became a clinical pharmacist. Now, he is making another career move and entering the restaurant world. Over time, Josh plans to have ownership of the entire Las Vegas market for MOOYAH.

“We are thrilled to have Josh join the MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes family,” MOOYAH EVP of Operations & Development Mike Sebazco says. “Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the United States, and we are excited to become part of such a vibrant community.”

Josh has always wanted to become a restaurant owner. He enlisted the help of a business broker, and after months of consultation decided that MOOYAH was the business that most resonated with him because of its company values, innovative concept, and of course, quality but affordable food.

“To have the help and support of a company that has a proven formula for success is priceless,” Josh said. “When I met the MOOYAH leadership team I just knew this would be a great partnership and when I tried the product, I knew this was exactly what Las Vegas needs.”

Josh Aighobahi has signed on to bring three MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes locations to Nevada; his first location is set to open at 7080 North Durango Drive, Suite 150 in early 2022.

“I see great potential in the expansion of MOOYAH and I’m excited to have the opportunity to not only begin building a business for myself but also help MOOYAH reach its full potential in Las Vegas,” said Josh.

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef brand burgers, all natural turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and fresh avocado, along with pickles, fried onion strings, jalapenos, sautéed mushrooms and an array of sauces that go beyond the standard ketchup and mustard.

MOOYAH's hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from eight flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey's chocolate to Reese's, Oreo and more.