MOOYAH Burgers, Fries, and Shakes (MOOYAH) has announced the launch of its Best Burger of the United States (BOTUS) contest, inviting burger enthusiasts and foodies nationwide to participate in the most flavorful competition of the year. In timing with election season, this interactive contest encourages customers to create a unique burger masterpiece that lives up to the title of Best Burger of the United States. In the end, only one custom combination will be awarded and added to the MOOYAH Hall of Dang menu.

From September 2-30, guests can submit their custom burger creations via an online form on MOOYAH’s website: https://www.mooyah.com/news/botus. At the end of the month, two BOTUS candidates will be selected for a final voting round taking place October 3-17, where the public can vote on which creation to name the official Best Burger of the United States. The final BOTUS candidates will be judged based on creativity and customization.

“We are so excited to launch MOOYAH’s first-ever Best Burger of the United States contest,” said Cait Dunn, Director of Brand & Integrated Marketing at MOOYAH. “Customization is at the heart of our brand, and we take great pride in each item ordered off our menu, served by our team daily. In tandem with the 2024 election, we saw a chance to extend the art of burger creation to our fans. With this unique campaign, our fans are encouraged to craft a burger that reflects their unique tastes and passions, and we are thrilled to see the innovative burger creations our guests submit.”

In addition to adding the winning creation to the MOOYAH Hall of Dang, final BOTUS contest candidates will also be in the running to win a grand prize of free MOOYAH for a year. The candidate that places second will receive a $100 MOOYAH gift card, and third place will be gifted exclusive MOOYAH swag.

MOOYAH is committed to menu customization and ingredient modifications to cater to all customers’ palates, as per the campaign’s premise. By offering a wide range of fresh ingredients, MOOYAH empowers customers to create personalized meals that meet their dietary needs without sacrificing flavor. This commitment to personalization has earned MOOYAH a unique position in the burger restaurant industry, inviting guests to enjoy a fully tailored culinary experience that resonates with their tastes and preferences. MOOYAH encourages all burger lovers to take part in the BOTUS campaign, showcasing their creativity and culinary skills.