MOOYAH Burgers Releases Peach Cobbler Shake

Peach Cobbler is a staple dessert during summer, which is why MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is giving guests a sweet seasonal surprise with its new creamy, smooth shake flavor.

That’s right. Starting today through July 31, fans of the popular best-burger brand can treat themselves to MOOYAH’s Peach Cobbler Shake, featuring perfectly handspun vanilla ice cream, mixed with fresh peaches and topped with crispy graham crackers. This sweet special will be available in two sizes starting at $5.49 for the Little MOO and $6.99 for the Big MOO. In addition, guests can enjoy this new shake or any of their favorite MOOYAH shakes for half-off on Mondays through Fridays between 2-5 p.m.

“We are so excited to share this sweet spin on a summertime favorite with the community,” says MOOYAH’s Vice President of Marketing Sarah Beddoe. “With MOOYAH’s Peach Cobbler Shake, you get the cool creaminess of ice cream paired perfectly with a sweet, juicy peach flavor. Just like summer, this offer won’t last forever so we hope all our loyal fans come try out this new craveable seasonal shake!”



Committed to offering the freshest, finest foods, MOOYAH offers an elevated burger experience for all dietary preferences, serving never-frozen, 100% Certified Angus Beef®, all-natural turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, each of which is fully customizable. Guests can choose from five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, pickles, fried onion strings, jalapeños, sautéed mushrooms and an array of sauces among other top-tier fixings.