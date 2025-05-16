MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (MOOYAH), the Texas-born fast-casual burger concept known for the best-tasting burgers in America, announced the grand opening of a new location in Livermore on May 30 and its soft opening on May 19. The Livermore location, located at 4510 Las Positas Road, marks the second MOOYAH location in the Bay Area and will be owned by local resident and entrepreneur, Rikin Lakhani and his partners Ankit Patel, Sameet Patel and Shailain Patel. “After opening our first MOOYAH in Walnut Creek, we saw firsthand how much guests love the brand — from the quality of the food to the overall experience,” said Lakhani, owner of the Walnut Creek and Livermore locations.

“Everything from the Certified Angus Beef to the fresh-baked buns and hand-cut fries sets MOOYAH apart. The menu’s flexibility and focus on customization really let guests make each meal their own. We’re excited to bring that same energy and flavor to Livermore and introduce the community to what we believe is the best burger around.”

To commemorate the opening of Livermore’s newest burger destination, MOOYAH is inviting local guests to celebrate at the restaurant with entertainment, prizes and free giveaways during grand opening. Ten lucky guests who scan their MOOYAH Rewards App on grand opening day will also randomly be chosen to win free MOOYAH for a year. The fun doesn’t end there—the Livermore location is keeping the celebration going by offering free fries with the purchase of any burger all day on grand opening day.

“We’re excited to continue growing MOOYAH in the Bay Area with Rikin Lakhani and his partners at the helm,” said Gary Lisenbee, VP of Development and Operations Services. “Rikin has already proven to be an outstanding operator with our Walnut Creek location, and his dedication to delivering a top-tier guest experience makes him a perfect fit to lead the charge in Livermore. Rikin has over 25 years of hospitality experience and a strong track record in operations and scaling restaurants nationally with both Seasons 52 and Barcelona Wine Bar. His passion for the brand and strong background makes him and his group exactly the kind of partners we look for as we continue raising the bar for burgers, fries and shakes in every community we serve.”

MOOYAH in Livermore will be open 11 am to 9 pm Sunday through Thursday and 11 am to 10 pm Friday and Saturday.