MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (MOOYAH) is spreading holiday cheer with the debut of its newest seasonal treat — the White Chocolate Peppermint Shake. Available for a limited time, this festive indulgence blends velvety white chocolate with a cool burst of peppermint, creating a smooth, creamy sip that feels like winter in a cup.

“We wanted to capture that cozy, comforting feeling that comes with the holiday season,” said Cait Dunn, Senior Director of Integrated Marketing and Communications at MOOYAH. “The White Chocolate Peppermint Shake brings together the nostalgic taste of peppermint candy with the richness of white chocolate, giving guests a moment of sweetness and joy during one of the busiest times of the year.”

The White Chocolate Peppermint Shake will be available from November 3, 2025 through January 4, 2026. Pair this sweet seasonal treat with MOOYAH’s signature handcrafted burgers and fries for the ultimate comfort meal. Whether celebrating with family and friends or simply taking a moment to unwind, this shake turns any meal into a festive experience.

Additionally, MOOYAH’s fall limited-time favorites, the Hot Bacon Jam Burger and Butter Pecan Shake, will continue to be available while supplies last, both in-store and online, including through third-party delivery platforms.To learn more about MOOYAH, please visit www.mooyah.com. To download the MOOYAH Rewards App and order White Chocolate Peppermint Shake online, visit www.mooyah.com/rewards.