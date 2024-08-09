MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes announced that it is bringing more of its mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, hand-cut French fries and handspun shakes to Sandy, Utah. This new location comes as part of a Utah expansion plan being led by local entrepreneurs and twin brothers, Art and Nick Depole.

“A lot of things cycle in and out of popularity in the restaurant industry, but burgers are always consistent,” said Art, who took over ownership of the Provo location alongside his brother, Nick, in 2022. “About five years ago now, Nick and I decided that we wanted to go into the restaurant industry, and, after trying MOOYAH in Irvine, California, we absolutely loved how consistently good and fresh the food was. After talking to the people behind the brand, it just seemed like a great fit for us. The MOOYAH team has been instrumental in supporting our success these past two years, and now we’re looking forward to bringing the brand’s high-quality offerings to Sandy.”

Both Art and Nick plan to be involved in the day-to-day operations of the locations alongside their trusted local managers. The pair is also working on bringing more locations to Northern Utah in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area. Before joining MOOYAH, both brothers had extensive business ownership experience, including running a successful multi-million-dollar sneaker and clothing business that they founded in college at the age of 19. Both Art and Nick are passionate about giving back to the communities they serve and plan to continue this initiative at all future locations, including student and first responder discounts among other local programs.

In addition to its fresh menu items made using high-quality ingredients, MOOYAH has mastered the art of burger customization. The brand’s high-quality ingredients, which include Certified Angus Beef® that is smashed, seared and seasoned to perfection, fresh cut daily veggies, baked in-house signature buns, hand-cut fries and real ice cream, serve as key differentiators that make MOOYAH the best-tasting burger in the fast-casual restaurant category.

With a fully built-out franchise support team, MOOYAH serves as a great resource for first-time or experienced franchisees as they scale their business. New and seasoned restaurant operators work with dedicated trainers both virtually and on-site at high-volume locations for a hands-on training experience.

“Art and Nick are passionate about serving the best tasting burgers in town, and our team is excited to grow with them in Utah as they spread the joy of great burgers, fries and shakes,” said Doug Willmarth, President of MOOYAH. “This last year, they have built a strong reputation for MOOYAH with the Provo community. We look forward to supporting them as they make it easier than ever to enjoy the best burger in America throughout Northern Utah.”

In addition to this franchise development agreement, the 90-unit brand recently announced the additional markets it is prioritizing for future franchise growth. It is advancing its U.S. growth plans with targets including markets throughout the West Coast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, New England, Southeast and Texas.

Ideal franchisee candidates should have the infrastructure to support their chosen markets, including smaller multi-unit franchisees, managing portfolios ranging from 1 to 20 units. At the heart of these franchise journeys lies an unwavering passion to transform the quick service restaurant industry, a commitment MOOYAH wholeheartedly embraces.