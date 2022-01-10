MOOYAH Highlighting 'Lifestyle Burgers' in January

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” franchise is highlighting its Lifestyle Burgers menu this January. These specialty burgers offer delicious choices that fit a variety of popular dietary preferences with options for those following a Paleo, Keto, low calorie, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free lifestyle.

“Americans want to eat healthier but still crave the food they love. Our Lifestyle Burgers are the perfect solution to meet the growing demand for more dietary choices and better nutrition without giving up great taste,” says Doug Willmarth, President of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “For nearly 15 years, we’ve been giving our Guests unique options like our Iceburgers. As dietary preferences have evolved, we’ve added new choices. We want everyone to be able to enjoy a ridiculicious burger experience – just visit a MOOYAH location near you to see for yourself how good smart nutrition can taste.”

As Americans have become more health conscious, MOOYAH’s line of Lifestyle Burgers include:

The Vegan – Featuring Dr. Praeger’s Black Bean Vegan, Fresh Avocado, Sauteed Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Sauce on a Potato Bun

The Paleo – Featuring a 1/2 lb Certified Angus Beef Iceburger, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Pickles, Diced Onion, Tomato and Mustard

The Keto – Featuring an All Natural Turkey Iceburger, Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Avocado, Jalapeños, Tomato and Real Mayo

The Low Cal – Featuring a 1/4 lb Certified Angus Beef Iceburger, Fresh Avocado, Diced Onions, Tomato and Cholula

The Gluten-Free – Featuring a 1/4 lb of Certified Angus Beef, Pepper Jack, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Jalapeños, Cholula and Real Mayo on a Gluten-Free Bun

“Our goal is to accommodate all dietary needs, including lighter options and other nutritional preferences,” Willmarth says. “Regardless of why a Guest chooses their nutrition plan, we want everyone to have a chance to enjoy a high-quality, great-tasting burger.