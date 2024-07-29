Throughout the first few months of 2024, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes signed new agreements with existing franchise operators to develop new locations in California and Utah, and opened new locations recently in Fontana and Valencia, California and Frisco, Texas. Ushering in a new era of smaller-footprint locations for the fast-casual burger brand, MOOYAH’s latest opening in Frisco this June also featured its first-ever drive-thru to be followed by a second drive-thru location opening at the beginning of August in Fort Worth, TX. The brand has also been piling its pipeline high with even more signed leases for locations under construction in Cypress and Livermore, California; Princeton, Plano, Melissa and Rockwall, Texas; Saratoga Springs, Utah and Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We are seeing strong interest in both our new market expansion plans and the drive thru prototype from experienced restaurant operators who are recognizing the potential of America’s best tasting burger concept,” said Doug Willmarth, President of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “And with our continued investment in new technology platforms that keep MOOYAH at the forefront of innovation and our uncompromising commitment to quality, we’re quickly earning a reputation as a leader to watch in the fast-casual restaurant segment.’”

Recently, MOOYAH integrated new technology platforms into its cutting-edge tech stack. These include a digital training platform for team members and tools that allow operators to address guest feedback quickly and efficiently to improve operations and customer satisfaction. Updated store designs feature convenient digital ordering kiosks, a drive-thru option and new systems in the kitchen to improve speed and accuracy, offering potential franchisees a more efficient and easier to operate restaurant that is geared toward the demands of today’s consumers.

“We began the year with a goal of improving the profitability of our franchisees’ stores through leveraging our relationships with suppliers to keep costs down and launching new technologies to streamline store operations,” continued Willmarth. “The new drive-thru and smaller restaurant designs further improve return on investment by lowering building costs and increasing speed and convenience. Combined with our high quality, award-winning menu, these improvements make our franchise opportunity more compelling. That is why we are seeing more interest from both new and existing franchise partners in growing with MOOYAH.”

MOOYAH presents an appealing investment opportunity in the fast-casual sector, with an accessible investment ranging from $371,731 to $1,080,350 depending on the footprint. Its exceptional franchise support and a generous franchisee incentive program showcases the company’s commitment to growth and franchisee success.

MOOYAH recognizes the significance of serving a wide customer base with a variety of dietary needs and lifestyles. The brand offers menu options featuring fresh ingredients that align with customers who have specific dietary needs or follow specific diets such as vegan and paleo. This dedication to personalization has earned MOOYAH a unique position among burger restaurants, inviting guests to build their own “best tasting” burger that fits their unique tastes and preferences.