MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (MOOYAH) introduced its latest seasonal masterpiece, the Dark Chocolate Peppermint Shake, available starting November 4.

This limited-time shake perfectly embodies the holidays with its delicious combination of rich dark chocolate and refreshing peppermint – a flavor pairing synonymous with the season.

“We’re thrilled to put a fresh spin on the seasonal shake experience, blending familiar holiday flavors with the premium ingredients our guests expect,” said Cait Dunn, Director of Integrated Marketing and Communications at MOOYAH. “We’ve taken the nostalgic essence of peppermint and chocolate and crafted a unique treat that speaks to the comfort and joy of the holidays. This shake delivers a memorable taste experience that our guests will crave all season long.”

The Dark Chocolate Peppermint Shake marries the decadent bitterness of dark chocolate with the crisp essence of peppermint, creating a flavor that is indulgent yet cool. With every sip, guests are treated to a balance of silky chocolate creaminess and the crunch of crushed peppermint.

But that’s not all—pair this sweet treat with MOOYAH’s signature handcrafted burgers and fries for the ultimate holiday comfort meal. Whether celebrating with friends and family, or simply enjoying a festive moment, this shake elevates any meal to an unforgettable experience.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time creation – the Dark Chocolate Peppermint Shake will only be available through December 31.