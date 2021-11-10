MOOYAH Introduces Two Holiday Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a 90-unit better-burger restaurant franchise is closing out 2021 with some holiday cheer, giving back to its loyal guests and delivering two delicious, limited-time-only holiday shakes.

Recurring fans of this booming burger franchise will be pleased to discover that they can receive a coupon with a special code for one free burger of their choice to load onto their MOOYAH Rewards App for every $25 gift card purchased. The promotion will be available throughout the holiday season from November 1 through December 31, 2021.

Natalie Anderson Liu, MOOYAH’S EVP of Brand, encourages Guests to consider MOOYAH gift cards as holiday gifts and the free burger as a gift for themselves, citing that last year, 84 percent of the brand’s guests redeemed the free burger.

“MOOYAH gift cards make awesome gifts, whether it’s for family, friends or coworkers,” says Anderson Liu. “When guests buy our gift cards for holiday gifts, they get something great in return. We think giving away any burger for free with purchase of a $25 gift card is an incentive that’s hard to pass up.”

Additionally, loyal guests within the MOOYAH Rewards App will receive a point for every dollar spent, and after collecting 50 points, they will receive a $5 reward — plus a free order of personal hand-cut or sweet potato fries when they sign up.

MOOYAH holiday shakes available through the end of the year will include the company’s launch of its Pecan Pie Shake, made from real ice cream, butter-pecan syrup and sea-salt caramel toffee sauce. The White Chocolate Peppermint Shake consists of real ice cream, crushed peppermint candy, Monin’s White Chocolate Sauce and a sprinkle of peppermint garnish. Each are expected to be fan favorites for the holiday season.

“The holidays are a special time of year, which is why we feel it’s so important to bring fun and comforting flavors to Guests,” says Anderson Liu. “We want these shakes to make the holidays a little sweeter for our guests and to bring incremental sales and traffic for our franchise owners.”