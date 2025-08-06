MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes (MOOYAH) has announced it is refreshing its drink menu with the launch of Cream Pop Sodas. The new menu additions are a fizzy, flavor-packed trio featuring flavors such as Dreamsicle, Strawberry Coconut, and Razz Boom.

Rolling out on August 18, the new Cream Pop Sodas are a creamy, refreshing soda remix that blends smooth, nostalgic flavors with a bubbly twist.

“Our Cream Pop Sodas offer something bold, fun, and different. They are perfect for guests looking to try a new twist to complement their favorite burgers, fries, and sides,” said Cait Dunn, Senior Director of Brand and Integrated Marketing at MOOYAH. “The new beverages bring together familiar and exciting flavors in an unexpected way, and we are thrilled to introduce them to all guests this August.”

Whether paired with a custom-built burger or sipped solo, these bubbly beverages are sure to become a fan favorite.