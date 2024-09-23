MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes (MOOYAH), the Dallas-born burger brand known for its mouthwatering, customizable offerings and commitment to quality, announced that it has been named the Best Burger in Orlando for 2024.

This achievement underscores MOOYAH’s dedication to excellence, showcasing that their commitment to handcrafting every burger, baking buns fresh in-house, and using only the highest quality of ingredients truly delivers an unparalleled burger experience.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the Best Burger in Orlando,” said Angel Flores, owner of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes in Orlando. “This award is a testament to our team’s commitment to quality, excellence, and positive customer experience, and we couldn’t have achieved it without the hard work of our employees, the support of our corporate team, and the loyalty of our guests. We’re thrilled to celebrate this victory with our fans and look forward to serving even more delicious meals in the years ahead.”

Each year, Orlando Weekly News hosts the “Best of Orlando Food and Dining” awards, where readers vote to select winners across a variety of food and beverage categories. MOOYAH stood out in the Best Burger category, claiming the top spot over numerous local burger joints.

Zabdiel Bernier and Sandra Y Castillo, franchise owners of MOOYAH’s Winter Park location, further emphasized what this award means to the team, “Being a part of the MOOYAH family has been an incredible journey, and it’s rewarding to see our hard work recognized by the local community. We are passionate about providing the best burger experience in town, and this award reinforces our commitment to continuing that tradition for all of our guests.”

MOOYAH’s Orlando location is at 3155 S Orange Ave, Suite 101, located between Twisty Treat and Jersey Mike’s in Plaza Ecco, while the Winter Park restaurant is at 1040 N Orlando Ave, Suite 102, next to Sephora and across from Nordstrom Rack. Both restaurants proudly serve the Orange County community, and the brand has plans to expand further in the area with more locations.

In addition to delectable hand-crafted burgers made with Certified Angus Beef, MOOYAH also offers savory hand-cut French fries, fresh-baked buns made daily, hand-spun shakes using 100% real ice cream and much more. For those yet to experience the “Best Burger” in Orlando, guests who sign up on the MOOYAH Rewards App will receive a free burger after their first loyalty check-in of $10 or more at the Winter Park and Orlando location.