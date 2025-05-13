MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is flippin’ the script on franchising with a beefy new incentive program for prospects who sign to develop between three and 10 locations, offering significant cash savings on franchise fees, development fees and royalties up to more than $300,000.*

After a remarkable 2024 and promising start to 2025 with seven openings in new markets such as Cypress and Livermore, California; O’Fallon, Missouri, Monona, Wisconsin, Charlotte, North Carolina; Ocala, Florida; and South Jordan, Utah, the best tasting burger brand is accelerating its growth with a high-value opportunity for entrepreneurs in the sizzling burger category. The new incentive program is designed to help mitigate the upfront costs of multi-unit development while providing franchise prospects with time to ramp up sales before paying full royalties.

The offer is available for eligible franchise candidates looking to bring MOOYAH’s commitment to quality and customization to prime markets throughout the West Coast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, New England, Southeast and Texas. Franchisees that sign development agreements in 2025 for three or more restaurants will receive the following:

A reduced franchise fee of $15,000 (compared to the standard $40,000/unit fee) for each restaurant with an agreement of three or more units

A waived development fee for the first restaurant, plus $5,000 off for each additional restaurant developed beyond the third.

Moreover, MOOYAH is offering a juicy deal on royalties for franchise prospects who open their first restaurants within the next three years. For restaurants that open in 2025, franchisees can benefit from a reduced royalty fee of 3% for the balance of the year, while restaurants that open in 2026 will pay a reduced royalty fee of 4%, increasing to 5% in 2027 and then 6% for 2028 and beyond.

“This program is a strategic move to fuel our national expansion while making multi-unit ownership more accessible for qualified operators,” said Patricia Perry, Head of Franchise Development for Gala Capital Partners, the parent company of MOOYAH. “By reducing upfront costs and easing the ramp-up period, franchisees can focus on building their restaurants, engaging with their communities and delivering the exceptional hospitality and flavors that differentiate MOOYAH from its competitors in the QSR space.”

With eight more locations slated to open across the U.S. in 2025, MOOYAH is embarking on its largest expansion year yet. Complete with drive-thrus, cutting-edge kitchen technologies, self-order kiosks and dynamic digital menu boards, the best tasting burger brand’s next-generation prototypes allow franchisees to quickly capitalize on opportunities in their markets without compromising the brand’s commitment to customization, quality and hospitality. MOOYAH’s growth strategy also includes non-traditional venues such as universities, airports, and travel centers, allowing the brand to reach new audiences and maximize its growth potential.

With multiple revenue channels, including dine-in, delivery and a robust loyalty app, MOOYAH is committed to meeting the evolving needs of its guests while its strong unit-level economics appeal to franchisees looking to grow with a leading burger brand. Ideal franchisee candidates have existing restaurant franchise operations with one to 20 units in their portfolios.

*Please see our 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document for more details. This advertisement is not an offering.