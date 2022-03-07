MOOYAH Opening New Store in Nashville

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is opening a new location in Nashville with franchise partners Martin and Alfredo Arguello, a father-and-son team who already own and operate one MOOYAH location in the market. The new restaurant, which is expected to open in April 2022, will be located at 1560 W. McEwen Drive.

“When we first signed on with MOOYAH, we knew we had a big opportunity on our hands, but we were surprised at just how quickly we found success,” says Martin. “Now, we’re excited to build on that momentum with our second location.”

The Arguellos’ second restaurant will be MOOYAH’s third location in Tennessee — the others are in Knoxville and Brentwood. The Arguellos opened their first location in Brentwood in May of 2020, just at the onset of the pandemic.

“Martin and Alfredo are a great example of how MOOYAH franchisees can get their first location up to speed quickly and expand their business to become multi-unit owners in about two year’s time,” adds Doug Willmarth, president of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “We are proud of owners like the Arguellos. They are a great example of what our franchise partners are able to achieve. We are currently looking for more experienced restaurant operators who want to become owners and build a legacy.”

The franchise recently sold two more restaurants in the Nashville area and has the capacity to add seven additional locations in the state, creating more than 180 jobs across Greater Nashville.

MOOYAH has carved out a lucrative niche in its segment by offering an elevated burger experience for all dietary preferences, serving never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef®, all-natural turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, each of which is fully customizable. Guests can choose from six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, pickles, fried onion strings, jalapenos, sautéed mushrooms and an array of sauces among other top-tier fixings.

MOOYAH's hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from eight flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey's chocolate to Reese's, Oreo and more.