MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (MOOYAH), the Texas-born fast-casual brand serving up America’s best burgers, is bringing its signature flavor to Monona with a grand opening on March 29. Before the big day, the community can get an exclusive first taste during a soft opening on March 24. Located at 103 West Broadway, this marks the fifth MOOYAH location in the Madison area — all of them are owned by local entrepreneurs, Randall and his sons, Lucas and Josh Bergeson.

The Bergeson family’s journey into franchising is a story of local roots. Randy’s restaurant experience began in his childhood, working in his family’s Italian restaurant and later in multiple notable franchises. This laid the foundation for the family’s business venture. After college, his sons, Josh and Lucas, both found interest in the family restaurants. Lucas, who had always loved working in restaurants, was the first to join Randy, and Josh, after exploring business and finance, followed suit. In 2015, they opened their first MOOYAH in Madison, and the family’s commitment to quality food and community-building has only grown since.

“Growing MOOYAH in the Madison area has been a true family journey, and we’re proud to introduce our fifth location in Monona,” said Lucas Bergeson, a seasoned multi-unit MOOYAH operator and Co-owner of MOOYAH in Monona. “Our local roots run deep, and building a business alongside my brother and father has been an incredible experience. For us, MOOYAH isn’t just about serving high-quality, customizable burgers—it’s about creating a place where our neighbors can come together over great food. We’re excited to continue growing in the community that has supported us from day one and look forward to welcoming Monona to the MOOYAH family.”

To commemorate the opening of Monona’s newest burger destination, MOOYAH is inviting the community to celebrate the grand opening on March 29. Guests can enjoy a special offer of half priced shakes available in-store for this day only, no purchase required.

“As a local family, we’ve always wanted to make a positive impact on the community that raised us,” said Josh Bergeson, co-owner of MOOYAH in Monona. “Growing MOOYAH together allows us to not only provide high-quality meals but also give back in meaningful ways, like offering discounts for our hometown heroes, donating free burgers to local organizations, and hosting fundraisers for local organizations in our restaurants to help them raise money. It’s humbling to see how far we’ve come, and we’re proud to continue growing our business while staying true to our roots. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from our neighbors, and we’re excited to continue serving and connecting with the Madison community through each new location.”

MOOYAH is excited to welcome Monona’s local leaders—including first responders, police, and the fire department to its grand opening celebration. As a token of appreciation, all of the listed workers above will receive 50% off their meals. Guests can also take advantage of exciting giveaways, including exclusive MOOYAH merchandise like T-shirts and sweatshirts, plus coupons while supplies last. Ten lucky guests who visit the restaurant on grand opening day will have the chance to win a special golden ticket rewarding Free MOOYAH for a Year. Plus, new app members will receive a free burger just for signing up—making this an event you won’t want to miss!

MOOYAH in Monona will be open 11 am to 10 pm Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 9 pm on Sunday.