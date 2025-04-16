MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (MOOYAH), the Texas-born fast-casual burger concept known for the best-tasting burgers in America, announced the opening of its third Utah location in South Jordan, with a soft opening on April 7 and a grand opening event on April 18. Located at 11428 South Parkway Plaza Drive, the new restaurant will be owned by local entrepreneurs Art and Nick Depole.

“We’re eager to take the MOOYAH brand expand even further in Utah with our third location in South Jordan,” said Art, a multi-unit MOOYAH franchisee who owns locations in Provo and Sandy. “MOOYAH offers an unbeatable dining experience with high-quality ingredients, from Certified Angus Beef® to our fresh-baked buns and hand-cut fries made fresh every time. As a multi-unit owner, it’s incredibly rewarding to continue growing with such an exceptional brand. We’re thrilled to bring even more of Utah the best burgers around and look forward to seeing how our South Jordan guests make their perfect meal their own.”To celebrate the grand opening of the new South Jordan location on April 18, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at 11 am. MOOYAH is inviting local guests to join the fun with free fries with any burger purchase, plus exclusive merchandise and coupon giveaways while supplies last. Additionally, 10 lucky guests who scan their MOOYAH Rewards App on grand opening day will be randomly selected to win free MOOYAH for a year. As a special bonus, all new MOOYAH Rewards members will receive a free burger when they download the app.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see Art and Nick’s journey as a multi-unit franchisee with his third MOOYAH location in South Jordan,” said Gary Lisenbee, VP of Development and Operations Services. “With proven success at their Provo and Sandy locations, Art and his team have demonstrated a strong commitment to the MOOYAH brand and a passion for delivering an outstanding dining experience. We’re confident that this new location will be another great success, and we’re excited to see how Art continues to elevate the brand and make an impact in the South Jordan community.”MOOYAH in South Jordan will be open 11 am to 9 pm Monday through Thursday, 11 am to 10 pm Friday and Saturday, and 11 am to 8 pm on Sundays.