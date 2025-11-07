MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (MOOYAH), the Texas-born fast-casual burger concept known for the best-tasting burgers in America, announced the grand opening of a new location in Rockwall on December 5, with doors opening to the public beginning November 10. As the brand’s third drive-thru concept, the Rockwall location is situated at 159 East Quail Run Ste 100 and marks the 16th location in the DFW metroplex and the 20th location in Texas.

To commemorate the opening of Rockwall’s newest drive-thru burger destination, MOOYAH is inviting the community to join in on December 5 for a day of excitement, giveaways, and great food. Guests will have the chance to win exclusive MOOYAH merchandise, enter to win Free MOOYAH for a Year, and the first 50 guests will receive a free burger to kick off the celebration.

“Bringing MOOYAH to Rockwall is about more than opening another restaurant — it’s about making life easier for our guests,” said Michael Meche, President of MOOYAH. “Convenience has become one of the biggest drivers in how people choose where and how to dine, and we’re committed to meeting that demand without ever compromising on quality. This new restaurant shows how MOOYAH is evolving to serve today’s guests in ways that fit seamlessly into their daily routines, while still delivering the fun, flavor and hospitality that define our brand.”

MOOYAH is building on the fast-casual dining experience with its third drive-thru location. Spanning 1,800 to 2,200 square feet, this concept prioritizes convenience and efficiency without compromising the inviting atmosphere MOOYAH is known for. Rockwall residents will have the chance to savor the ultimate burger experience and indulge in the mouthwatering flavors that make MOOYAH America’s favorite burger brand.

“Every new MOOYAH opening gives us the chance to tell our story in a fresh way,” said Cait Dunn, Senior Director of Brand & Integrated Marketing at MOOYAH. “For Rockwall, we’re excited to introduce the community to the energy and personality behind our brand — from bold flavors to the fun, welcoming atmosphere our guests have come to love. It’s not just about great burgers, fries, and shakes; it’s about creating experiences people want to share and come back to again and again.”

MOOYAH in Rockwall will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. To learn more about MOOYAH in Rockwall, visit mooyah.com. To learn more about franchising with MOOYAH, visit mooyahfranchise.com.