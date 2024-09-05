MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (MOOYAH), the Texas-born fast-casual burger concept known for the best-tasting burgers in America, announced the opening of a new location in Fort Worth. The Fort Worth location is situated at 7028 N Blue Mound Rd. This marks the fifteenth MOOYAH location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the second drive-thru concept for the brand. The first drive-thru concept recently opened in Frisco.

“We’re excited to bring more of the best tasting burgers in DFW to Fort Worth,” said Doug Willmarth, President of MOOYAH. “Opening our second location in Fort Worth and our fifteenth in DFW means it’s now easier than ever for our customers to enjoy the best custom-made burgers, fresh cut fries and hand-spun shakes in town. We can’t wait to serve more of the Tarrant County community, becoming the favorite spot for burger lovers in the area.”

To commemorate the opening of Fort Worth’s newest burger destination, MOOYAH is inviting local guests to celebrate with the chance to win free MOOYAH for a year. Ten guests who scan their MOOYAH Rewards App between September 9-15 will be randomly selected as the lucky winners. New app members who download the MOOYAH App will receive a free burger after their first purchase of $10 or more.

“Opening our second drive-thru location shows our commitment to innovation and meeting our guests’ needs,” said Beth Stockmoe, Vice President of Operations at MOOYAH. “We’re excited to offer this convenient option while maintaining our high quality. Our team has worked hard to ensure the drive-thru meets our standards of excellence, and we look forward to providing the same great taste and service MOOYAH is known for.”

MOOYAH in Fort Worth will be open 11:00 am to 10:00 pm daily. To learn more about MOOYAH in Fort Worth, visit mooyah.com. To learn more about franchising with MOOYAH, visit mooyahfranchise.com.