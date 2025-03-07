MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (MOOYAH) has teamed up with global family entertainment sensation Dude Perfect to launch the Dude ‘Burger Battle Box,’ an unforgettable meal experience that blends mouthwatering flavor with action-packed fun. Set to debut on March 8, the limited-time offering will be available at all participating MOOYAH locations nationwide.

Fans can grab the limited-time Dude Perfect ‘Burger Battle Box,’ featuring four fully customizable MOOYAH cheeseburgers with fixings and toppings on the side, a shareable family-sized portion of hand-cut fries and two handspun Little MOO shakes—all for just $39.99. The Burger Battle Box, presented in an eye-catching box designed in Dude Perfect’s signature shade of blue, is loaded with exclusive trick shot tutorials and fun family challenges.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Dude Perfect for the launch of the ‘Burger Battle Box,’” said Sarah Morris, Vice President of Marketing at MOOYAH. “This partnership is about more than just great-tasting burgers—it’s about creating unforgettable moments for families. With exclusive trick shot tutorials and fun, family-friendly challenges, we’re transforming mealtime into a playful adventure where everyone can feel like a trick shot pro!”

The partnership is designed to enhance family mealtime with a unique entertainment twist. Each ‘Burger Battle Box’ includes exclusive content from Dude Perfect, including easy-to-learn trick shots and family game night challenges, making dinner both memorable and exciting. Guests can also share their best Burger Battle Box trick shots for a chance to win tickets to the Dude Perfect World Tour in 2025—simply follow the submission instructions on the ‘Burger Battle Box’ to enter.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with MOOYAH for this epic collaboration,” said Cody Bland, Dude Perfect’s Brand Partnerships Manager. “At Dude Perfect, we’re all about bringing families together through fun, creativity, and unforgettable moments. The Dude ‘Burger Battle Box’ does just that—combining crave-worthy eats with a side of trick shot excitement to make every mealtime a winning experience!”

The Dude Perfect ‘Burger Battle Box’ is part of MOOYAH’s ongoing efforts to innovate and create unique dining experiences for guests, combining high-quality food with family-focused fun.