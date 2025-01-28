MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (MOOYAH) is kicking off 2025 with its sensational “MOOYAH My Way” campaign, proving that New Year’s resolutions and flavorful meals can go hand in hand. Celebrating the brand’s dedication to quality and personalization, this initiative showcases how MOOYAH’s fully customizable menu empowers guests to stick to their fitness, health, or wellness goals—without sacrificing taste.

During the “MOOYAH My Way” campaign, the brand is teaming up with an assortment of Instagram influencers to showcase how MOOYAH fits into various health-conscious routines and New Year’s resolutions. Through engaging content, these influencers will highlight how MOOYAH’s customizable options, including Lifestyle Burgers like The Paleo, The Vegan, The Gluten-Free, The Keto, and The Low-Cal, can support individualized dietary preferences and fitness goals. By sharing their personal experiences, they’ll inspire viewers to enjoy delicious, better-for-you meals that keep them on track with their wellness journeys.

“We’re ecstatic to introduce our guests to this campaign, designed to show just how easy and enjoyable it can be to stick to your goals while savoring meals tailored to your lifestyle,” said Morgan Frucht, Social Media Manager and Head of Influencer partnerships at MOOYAH. “Running through March, ‘MOOYAH My Way’ encourages guests to explore our entirely customizable menu and discover options that meet their needs—whether it’s cutting carbs, embracing plant-based eating, or simply making more mindful choices. At MOOYAH, we believe that flavorful, satisfying meals and personal wellness go hand in hand.”

On January 8, MOOYAH kicked off its “MOOYAH My Way” campaign with Pilates instructor Sivan T. (@sivantm), who gave followers an inside look at her daily fat-loss meals, featuring a stop at MOOYAH to showcase its Lifestyle Menu. To continue the excitement, MOOYAH is offering an exclusive Buy One, Get One deal on all burgers through its app and online, with influencers sharing unique BOGO codes to inspire fans to create their own well-balanced meals in 2025.

In addition to Sivan (@sivantm), Instagram fitness, health, and lifestyle influencers Haley Ringenberg (@haley.ringenberg), Kelbi Mueller (@kelbimueller), Grace Wagner (@glowingwithgracee), and Kristina Lawrence (@wellwithkl) will also be working in collaboration with MOOYAH in various ways on social media, to inspire balanced meal options and wellness routines. Each influencer will focus their content on their own customized MOOYAH meal to match their goals, showcasing a diverse range of healthy options.

MOOYAH offers menu customization and ingredient modifications to help meet a variety of lifestyles and dietary needs. The brand provides an extensive array of fresh ingredients that seamlessly align with customers who have specific dietary needs or are following lifestyles such as keto, vegan, paleo and more. This dedication to personalization has earned MOOYAH a unique position in the burger restaurant category, inviting guests to indulge in a fully tailored culinary experience that resonates with their tastes and preferences.