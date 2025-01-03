MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (MOOYAH) is kicking off the new year in style with its latest seasonal sensation: the Matcha Shake, available starting January 6.

This limited-time shake serves up a creamy blend of velvety vanilla ice cream and vibrant matcha, striking the perfect balance between sweet and earthy. It’s the ultimate treat for those looking to mix things up this year with something uniquely delicious.

“At MOOYAH, we love celebrating fresh starts with bold new flavors,” said Cait Dunn, Director of Integrated Marketing and Communications at MOOYAH. “The Matcha Shake offers a fun twist on the classic shake experience, perfect for anyone looking to mix up their routine with something refreshingly unique. Whether you’re a matcha enthusiast or trying it for the first time, we’re confident this treat will quickly become a favorite.”

The Matcha Shake blends the indulgent creaminess of real vanilla ice cream with the bright, nuanced flavor of matcha. Each sip offers a vibrant escape, making it the ultimate pick-me-up to brighten any day.

And why stop there? Pair this one-of-a-kind shake with a MOOYAH customizable burger that aligns with your New Year’s goals. Whether you’re loading up on protein, going keto-friendly, or simply building a burger masterpiece your way, MOOYAH makes it easy to craft a meal that fits your vibe—and tastes as good as it looks.

This limited-time creation is only here through Sunday, March 2, so don’t miss the chance to embrace the Matcha Madness!