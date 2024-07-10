MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes (MOOYAH) has announced its newest milkshake, the Summer Candy Crush.

Launching on July 1, the Summer Candy Crush shake includes a velvety base of refreshing blue raspberry goodness, crafted to perfection with 100% real vanilla ice cream and infused with nostalgia-inducing candy sweetness. Topped with a cascade of colorful, crunchy Nerds candy sprinkled on top, the shake adds a playful crunch to every sip.

“The new Summer Candy Crush shake truly captures the essence of summer fun in a single sip,” said Sarah Morris, VP of Marketing. “We’ve combined the refreshing taste of blue raspberry with the playful crunch of Nerds candy to create a shake that’s not just a treat but an experience. At MOOYAH, we’re always exploring new ways to bring smiles to our guests, and this limited-time offering is the perfect way to kick off the summer season.”

Joining MOOYAH’s lineup of 100% real ice cream shakes, the Summer Candy Crush shake is also a perfect pair to savory fan favorites like customizable burgers and hand-cut fries. Try the new Summer Candy Crush shake, the perfect formula for an unforgettable summer treat, before it leaves MOOYAH’s menu on September 1.