MOOYAH Rolls Our Shake Happy Hour

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is giving fans a delicious way to shake things up this summer with the launch of its new Shake Happy Hour!

Starting June 1, guests can enjoy half-off any of their favorite MOOYAH shakes Monday through Friday between 2-5 p.m.

Now, as fans already know, MOOYAH shakes aren’t your typical shakes. The MOOYAH crew hand-spins in 100% real ice cream and mixes it with delicious toppings to make the best tasting shakes in town. The flavors include:

Hershey’s Chocolate

OREO Cookie

Vanilla

Coffee

Cookie Dough

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Mint Chocolate Chip

Strawberry

Guests can even shake it up by adding any mix-in, like chocolate flakes, coffee and cookie dough, for just a little extra. But what’s 99 cents when the shake is half-off?!

Without the happy hour discount, Little MOO Shakes start at $4.99 and Big MOO Shakes start at $6.49. MOOYAH’s new Shake Happy Hour is available at participating locations through Sept. 5, so be sure to take advantage of this sweet special before Labor Day! To find a MOOYAH near you, visit MOOYAH.com/locations.

Committed to offering the freshest, finest foods, MOOYAH offers an elevated burger experience for all dietary preferences, serving never-frozen, 100% Certified Angus Beef®, all-natural turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, each of which is fully customizable. Guests can choose from five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, pickles, fried onion strings, jalapeños, sautéed mushrooms and an array of sauces among other top-tier fixings.

MOOYAH's hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delicious combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. To top it off, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes with the guest’s choice of eight flavors.