MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes has seen sizzling hot reviews and positive guest satisfaction since implementing Ovation as its guest feedback program. The reputation management platform has helped the brand achieve a year-to-date systemwide Google rating of 4.6 stars, since implementation six months ago. The brand outshines an average U.S. restaurant rating of 4.3 stars.

The platform allows operators to address both positive and negative guest experiences quickly and efficiently. After ordering online or scanning a QR code in-store, guests are sent a text or directed to the platform where they are asked two simple survey questions about their most recent visit using a scale of five emojis. Those who indicate a positive experience are directed to a second question where guests are prompted to leave a Google review and all guests are encouraged to download the MOOYAH Rewards App.

Guests with negative responses are prompted to share more details on their experience. This allows for MOOYAH operators to respond in real time with the help of AI technologies to resolve issues immediately. Operators can then offer make-good options equivalent to the negative experience, redeemable in-restaurant or online, to ensure a second chance visit for nearly 3,500 guests so far.

Additionally, the manager can address any issues with the store’s team on the same day, while the visit is still fresh on their minds. The brand is also able to track multiple categories and factors from the guest responses to address repeat issues and other areas of opportunity. With a desktop portal that summarizes the feedback for MOOYAH and its locations in a way that’s easily digestible for the restaurant teams, Ovation data provides quick actions that leaders can take to make immediate operational improvements.

“Our team and franchisees have quickly dubbed Ovation as the ‘single greatest tool we’ve introduced to the MOOYAH family,’” says Doug Willmarth, President of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “Less than two months after implementation our ratings have grown immensely while also allowing us to spend less time resolving issues and more time on serving our guests the best burgers in America.”

MOOYAH is committed to providing guest experiences that surpass the ordinary burger meal, including how it engages with its fans at all phases of the customer journey. Ovation provides a tech-enabled review and conversation tool to help incentivize repeat visits and increase restaurant revenue potential. America’s best burger brand has invested heavily into its tech stack over the past several months, including the introduction of new ordering kiosks, an expanded app and loyalty program and more.

“It has been incredible to launch this effort with Doug and the MOOYAH team,” says Zack Oates, Chief Executive Officer of Ovation. “As someone who once worked in the restaurant industry, I understand the challenges of managing guest engagement. It’s so great to hear that the tool that we’ve created is making a difference for both MOOYAH’s guests and restaurant teams.”