MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (MOOYAH), the Texas-born fast-casual burger concept known for the best-tasting burgers in America, announced the grand opening of its new location in Ocala on January 13th, 2025. Situated in the historic Goldman Building in Downtown Ocala, next to Mellow Mushroom, this marks MOOYAH’s fifth location in the state. The Ocala restaurant is owned and operated by multi-brand franchisees Brad and Jessica Harper, Brian “Snow” Boyd and James Clardy.

“Our love for great food has always been about creating meaningful memories with family and friends. When my wife and I first dined at MOOYAH, we were immediately blown away by the taste of their burgers and inviting atmosphere,” said Brad, a seasoned restaurant industry leader with over 30 years of experience and ownership of 13 multi-brand locations. “With a passion for delivering exceptional dining experiences, we recognized that MOOYAH’s dedication to quality—from Certified Angus Beef to house-made buns and hand-cut fries—aligned perfectly with our standards of excellence. We are eager to bring the best burger to Marion County and have everyone experience what makes MOOYAH so special, just like we did.”

To commemorate the opening of Ocala’s newest burger destination, MOOYAH is inviting local guests to celebrate at the restaurant with entertainment, prizes and free giveaways during the grand opening. Ten lucky guests who scan their MOOYAH Rewards App on grand opening day will also randomly be chosen to win free MOOYAH for a year.

“We’re thrilled to grow MOOYAH’s footprint in Florida with Brad, Jessica, and James on board,” said Gary Lisenbee, VP of Development and Operations Services. “Their enthusiasm for the brand, paired with their extensive operational expertise and passion for delivering exceptional dining experiences, makes them the perfect fit to make a significant impact in Ocala. This leadership is exactly what we need to elevate the burger, fries, and shake experience and become a valued partner to the local community.”

MOOYAH in Ocala will be open 11 am to 9 pm Sunday through Thursday and 11 am to 11 pm Friday and Saturday.