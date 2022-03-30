More than 5,000 Taco Bell Restaurants Add Zenput Platform

Zenput announced today that more than 5000 franchise and company-owned Taco Bell restaurants are now using the company’s operations execution platform to support compliance against food safety protocols and brand standards.

Embracing the move away from pen and paper tracking and towards digitization of a range of procedures and food safety protocols, the corporate team joined several of its franchisees in rolling out Zenput to its 480 company-owned restaurants.

Restaurant general managers and Taco Bell team members use Zenput on tablets to complete tasks throughout the day, including daily food safety checklists, sanitization procedures, manager daily walks, audits, new product roll-outs and a range of other work to ensure brand standards are met. Area coaches then access Zenput from anywhere through an app on their phones to make sure work is being performed correctly and to focus their attention where it’s needed most.

“For leading operators like Taco Bell, success depends on maintaining standards and ensuring positive and safe guest experiences,” says Vladik Rikhter, CEO of Zenput. “Having Taco Bell orporate and select Taco Bell franchisees using Zenput not only strengthens that relationship, it compounds the benefits of the platform - to work separately yet together in their goal to continually improve operations.”