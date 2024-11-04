Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, has proudly opened in Mansfield, Texas. The restaurant is owned and operated by Dallas-Fort Worth residents and Mountain Mike’s Pizza multi-unit franchisees Ramein Gerami and Min Chang, who will contribute to the brand’s growing Lone Star State presence with at least four additional restaurants. Marking its seventh Texas location, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for Mansfield locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” whether dining in the restaurant, carrying out or having it delivered directly to their door.

“We are thrilled to open Mountain Mike’s Pizza during such an exciting, growth-focused time for the Mansfield community, particularly as the city breaks ground on the new sports stadium and Staybolt Street entertainment district,” said Gerami. “Mountain Mike’s Pizza, with its unmatched selection of game-day bites, big screen televisions and long history of sports activations, is the perfect destination for sports lovers and families to gather over Pizza the Way it Oughta Be.”

The spacious 2,500-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Mansfield features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting six big-screen televisions, the Mansfield restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar, weekday lunch buffet, kids’ arcade area, a selection of craft beer and wine and complimentary Wi-Fi. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Mansfield, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Mansfield Mountain Mike’s is located at 1670 E Broad St. Suite 105 and can be reached by telephone at (817) 214-2660. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.