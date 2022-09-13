Mountain Mike's Announces 49ers Field Goal Sweepstakes

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, dough made fresh daily, and toppings to the edge announced its latest pro football activations to kick off the 2022 season. The two exciting promotions support the brand’s longstanding commitment to sports fans, families and the communities they serve, while further activating Mountain Mike’s role as the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers, a partnership the brand has enjoyed since 2018.

Mountain Mike’s Kick It To Win $49,000 Field Goal Sweepstakes brings the 49ers’ December 11 game into play, as three (3) lucky Mountain Rewards members will get the chance to kick a 40-yard field goal at halftime. Each contestant who splits the uprights will win $49K. Along with the chance to win big bucks, the brand’s When the 49ers Win, You Win campaign will keep fans cheering for the 49ers each time they take the field. For every win by the 49ers during the 2022 regular season, Mountain Mike’s Mountain Rewards members will receive a free order of the newly introduced Mountain Fries with the purchase of a large pizza. See program rules for details and restrictions.

“Our brand promise to guests who love football is as strong as it’s ever been because watching games while enjoying Mountain Mike’s pizza is an experience our loyal fans have enjoyed for more than 40 years, and we’re ready to deal out some seriously awesome prizes and delicious rewards with our two new football activations,” says Jim Metevier, President and COO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Although our Mountain Rewards app didn’t exist when the brand was established, the ever-increasing number of users today provides us with a popular platform to reward our loyal Mountain Mike’s ambassadors whose passion for football aligns with their love for Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

Mountain Mike’s Kick It To Win $49,000 Field Goal Sweepstakes is the latest iteration of the brand’s popular campaign that debuted in 2019. This season, Mountain Mike’s is giving not one, but three (3) lucky Mountain Rewards members the chance to kick a 40-yard field goal during halftime of the December 11 game between the 49ers and Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium. Each kicker is eligible to win $49K for a successful field goal. In addition, each kicker will be aligned with a section of the stadium. If the kicker makes the field goal, the section wins free pizza. If none of the kickers make a field goal, all gameday attendees still will receive 49% off a large pizza through the Mountain Rewards app.

With the brand’s When the 49ers Win, You Win campaign, Mountain Rewards members will receive a free order of Mountain Fries with purchase of a large pizza every time the 49ers win a game, home or away, during the 2022 regular season. Earlier this month, Mountain Mike’s introduced Mountain Fries – its latest, limited-edition menu item. Oven baked to perfection, and with more than half a pound in each serving, the new Mountain Fries are deliciously seasoned thick crinkle cut potato wedges that are the perfect gameday addition to pair alongside the brand’s mouthwatering pizzas. The offer is valid for a limited time following each 49ers victory and applies to select dates only, see program rules for details.

Delivering delicious food and memorable dining experiences to families and sports fans of all ages has been folded into the fabric of Mountain Mike’s since its founding in 1978. In addition to an unwavering commitment to the communities it serves, the brand is proud to support the sports community in many ways, most notably with partnerships that also includes Angels Baseball. Mountain Mike’s signature pizza, family-friendly atmosphere, and commitment to its guests anchors the one-of-a-kind experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” at its more than 260 locations throughout the Western United States.

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember—hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From the legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, whole-milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may also be placed through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.